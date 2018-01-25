RUSSIA 2018: Laloko raises alarm over goalkeeping

*Insists on Enyeama for Eagles

*Believes Ezenwa, Akpeyi, Uzoho not good enough

Former Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Kashimawo Laloko has warned that the Super Eagles would suffer from goalkeeping problem at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Enyimba of Aba safe hand, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi of Chippa United of South Africa and Spain’s Deportivo La Coruna’s Francis Uzoho are the three goalkeepers Super Eagles tactician, Gernot Rohr is believed to have pencilled down for the Mundial in Russia.

Commenting on the individual quality of the three goalkeepers, Laloko noted that they lack the maturity and experience to man the Super Eagles post at the World Cup.

According to him, the World Cup is a big stage for the big players and not for learners or freshers, insisting on the recall of Vincent Enyeama to the Eagles first team.

“I’ll say we should bury the hatchet and get all those who will help us to come together and play. Enyeama, I think should be invited. Those three goalkeepers – Ezenwa, Akpeyi and Uzoho are not matured enough to be in post for the Super Eagles in Russia.

“Let me start with the one from South Africa, Akpeyi is a fidgeting goalkeeper, no confidence and never given us luck. Ezenwa gives us a lot of luck but he’s too young; whether he’ll collapse in the face of very good players in the World Cup is another question and for Uzoho, that one has no experience as long as I’m concerned.

“I think we’ve to appeal to Enyeama to come and assist us. He’s our best goalkeeper with bags of World Cup experience. But if we decide to go ahead with those immature three goalkeepers then we should be ready to face a big goalkeeping problem, “he said.