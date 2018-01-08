Robbers storm Nollywood Actor, Mr Ibu’ s house, steal N14.3m

Armed robbers, have invaded the house of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu and carted away N14.3 million naira in cash.

The armed robbers who stormed Mr Ibu’s house in Festac, Lagos state on Saturday also made away with his other valuable property.

According to the Nollywood comedian, the robbers stormed his house when he was not around and began a criminal operation that started at about 3a.m. till about 4:25 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to him, the robbers had met his wife at home when they launched the attack.

He said he has reported the incident to the police.

The GoTV Ambassador said, “According to my wife, the operation started at about 3a.m. and lasted till about 4:25 a.m. on Sunday morning after which they left with all my property and cash,” Mr Ibu said.

Recall that in 2008 and 2011, Mr Ibu’s home was attacked by kidnappers who abducted his wife and son and demanded a ransom of many millions.

While he was kidnapped in 2008, his wife and son were kidnapped in 2011.

Mr. Ibu made the disclosure to PremiumTimes.