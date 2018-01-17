Rivers PDP Chairman rallies Ogoni for Wike

Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Felix Obuah, has called on the people of Ogoni to reciprocate the good gesture of Governor Nyesom Wike in the appointment of their sons and daughters into key positions and the execution of several development projects in the area with their unalloyed support.

The PDP chairman spoke at the reception of over 200 defecting members of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Buan community, II, in Khana council, home town of Khana APC Chairman, Chief Eric Nwibani.

Obuah, represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, and Ward II Leader, Jerry Needam, applauded the decision of the former APC members, assurring them that they will get equal treatment in PDP.

…Works, Environment Commissioners

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Works, Dumnamene Dekor, welcomed the APC defectors and assured that PDP will carry them along in the scheme of things.

He said Governor Wike truly loves the people of Ogoni and is determined to continue the second phase of Saakpenwa-Bori Road to Kono community, also in Ward II.

On her part, Commissioner for Environment, Professor Roseline Konya, congratulated the defectors for abandoning APC, despite the threat and intimidation by the “left-alone leaders” of APC, reiterating that they will never regret their decision.

Khana LG boss, youth leader

Also, Khana Caretaker Committee Chairman, Gbene Lekue Zini, thanked Governor Wike for his exceptional love for Ogoni people.

Earlier, the youth leader of Buan community, Harrison Baridakara, who led the over 200 APC members to PDP, disclosed that he left APC because of failed promises, neglect and hardship inflicted on the people by the APC administration.

He appealed to the remaining APC members in the area to join PDP, saying “there is no hope in APC.”