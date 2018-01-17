Residents, motorists lament as refuse take over Lagos

…We’ve deployed 27, 000 street sweepers, trucks — LASG

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos—Residents and motorists, yesterday, raised alarm over increasing heaps of refuse in Lagos ,especially along major roads and streets, lamenting that besides the health risk, it is compounding the gridlock in the state.

They decried the stench oozing from the refuse dumped on major roads and streets in the state.

Residents and motorists told Vanguard that among major roads and streets in the state were currently filled with refuse waiting to be cleared were Lagos-Badagry Expressway specifically Okokomaiko end of the road, Ojuelegba, LASU-Isheri road, Oshodi Apapa Expressway, Mushin, Isolo road, Akanro, Ilasamaja, Mushin Agege Moto Road, Ishaga, Lawanson and others.

A resident, Miss. Georgina Ezekiel, while expressing disgust, said: “It is no more Lagos. It is now Ijora-Badia state. Lagos has never been this dirty. I passed through Ojuelegba road yesterday and you needed to see the huge refuse dump along the road.”

According to Rose Daniel, “while going out yesterday, I passed through Igando and you needed to have seen the high level of dumps at the bus stop, almost all the bus stop had same logo. And that was when I concluded that the state is dirty and it really pained me for what Lagos is becoming in recent times.”

A commercial driver, Olayiwola Rasak, while lamenting the refuse that littered the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, said: “You need to see refuse at the Okokomaiko end of Lagos-Badagry Expressway. It has taken over one lane of the road. We spend more hours than expected.”

Reacting, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, in a statement posted on his official social media handle, assured residents that the state government had commenced action to address the situation.

He said: “The greater story is that 27,500 street sweepers are now hitting the streets. Compactors are now at work all over the city as I write (they are) evacuating refuse all night. Considering that refuse is generated every minute by 22 million people, it is going to be a Herculean task. But trust this government and this governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, speedily and steadily, the battle to rid our medians of filth will be executed with tenacity. Watch this and other platforms for updates.”

Meanwhile, as part of measures to clear heaps of refuse across the state, the 57 Chairmen of Local Government and Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, have unfolded plans to evacuate the heaps of refuse to complement the state government efforts

The chairmen, under the auspices of their umbrella body, Conference 57 had an emergency meeting on the resurgence of refuse on major highways and road medians across the state.