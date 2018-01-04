Rescued Chibok girl identified as Salomi Pagu

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno, on Thursday rescued one of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in April 2014.

The rescued girl was identified as Salomi Pagu, published as No.68 among the missing Chibok schoolgirls, according to Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the spokesman of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

“Currently, the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams, 14, with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention,” Nwachukwu said.

So far, two batches of 21 and 82 girls have been freed as a result of the Federal Government’s negotiations with the Boko Haram terrorist group.

“Three additional girls were rescued by the gallant efforts of our armed forces, bringing the total number of freed Chibok girls so far to 106.”