Reprisal attack: Herdsmen injure 3 in Delta, rape woman

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—THREE persons were, yesterday, attacked by herdsmen at Ovwor community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, while another lady was reportedly raped in what was described as reprisal attacks by the herdsmen.

The attack is coming less than a month after a herdsman was killed while another was maimed during an alleged attack by some farmers on the herdsmen, who were reported to have grazed their cattle on the farmland of the locals.

Yesterday’s victims were reportedly rushed to Ughelli Central Hospital.

Sources at the community hinted that the three persons were on their way to work in the early hours of the morning, when they were attacked by the assailants at different locations in the community, with the female raped.

Speaking to Vanguard at the hospital, the wife of one of the victims, Chief Ekuigbo, explained that her husband, who is a butcher at the Otovwodo slaughter house, was, “on his way to work at about 4a.m, when he was attacked by herdsmen with machete.

“He sustained injuries on his head and ear, but was able to run away from them.”