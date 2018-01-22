Reno @44: You’ve shown me the real meaning of loyalty, patriotism – Jonathan

The immediate past president of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and the Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, have hailed the former aide and number one bestselling author, Pastor Reno Omokri who has clocked 44 years of age today.

Ex-President Jonathan who described Pastor Omokri as a rare gift to Nigerians also said that Omokri has shown him the true meaning of loyalty and patriotism to one’s country.

According to him, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Reno Omokri. You have shown me the real meaning of loyalty and patriotism to one’s friends and country. You are a rare gift and a blessing to me and your friends. I recognize your contributions to my legacy and to the greatness of Nigeria. Thank you for being you and may God bless you on this and everyday. GEJ.”

Also wishing the pastor good, Senator Murray-Bruce said Pastor Omokri is the only true and certified ruffle of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, government.

According to him, “Happy birthday to @Renoomokri, the most patriotic Nigerian I know and the official certified ruffler of President @Mbuhari’s feathers. You are the definition of loyalty and trustworthiness and I am proud to count you as not just a friend, but a confidante!”

Meanwhile, Pastor Omokri, on his birthday, has given Buhari another knock on the herdsmen menace in the country.

Omokri who took to his twitter handle to condemn the recent killings in Benue and other parts of the country by herdsmen however accused Buhari’s government of deceit.

According to him, “Go to farm and Fulani herdsmen may kill you. Go to market and inflation may kill you. Go to fuel station and fuel scarcity may kill you. Go to hospital and doctors strike may kill you. Go to police and SARS may kill you. I‘ve never seen a CHANGE that brings death like Buhari/APC!”

“The reason herdsmen dont want to ranch their cattle may be because of President Buhari’s bad example. He ranched 150 cows in 2011 and by 2015 their number was still 150. Are his cows gay? No Fulani herdsman wants to be like their kinsman Buhari. They want increase not stagnation!”

“Study the statements/comments from Buhari and his spokesmen and it is full of ‘we will’. That a govt which has spent almost 3 years in office still deals in ‘we will’ instead of ‘we have’ is concrete proof of the failure of President Buhari and the APC! Change the change in 2019!”

“In 2016 Lai Mohammed told us that killer herdsmen are not Nigerians. Yesterday, the Presidency said it is Islamic State that kills Nigerians in the name of herdsmen. If both statements are true, why does the Buhari government want to give herdsmen Nigerian land as cattle colony?”

“President Buhari, when your son was rushed to hospital after his power-bike accident, you were in a hurry to go to the hospital to see him. So how come you say you are in no hurry to deal with the issue of killer Fulani herdsmen? Is it because they are not killing your children?”

“But Buhari himself said killer herdsmen are foreigners. Does it mean that our army which killed innocent Nigerians in the Southeast during Operation Python Dance will now be used to secure cattle colonies for killer foreigners? Indeed, Achebe was right-There Was a Country!”

“Ask yourself what the reaction of President Buhari and the APC would have been if the Jonathan administration had asked Northern Nigerian states to create spare parts colonies for Igbo spare part dealers to prevent the frequent anti Igbo clashes that often occur in North Nigeria!”

“The same mouth that the Buhari administration used to declare Fulani herdsmen as ‘mere criminals’ is the same mouth they now use to claim that they are members of the Islamic State. My question to President Buhari is this: Do you still maintain that herdsmen are ‘mere criminals’?”

“In 2016 President Buhari told Nigerians that killer herdsmen are foreigners, so why does he want to give them Nigerian land as cattle colonies? The @NGRSenate should be on standby because it is a treasonable felony and an impeachable offense to cede Nigerian land to foreigners.”

“Buhari should stop deceiving Nigerians by calling for unity in the absence of justice. It is like calling for harvest in the absence of planting. Nigeria can’t be united when government sentences killer armed robbers to death but give armed killer Fulani herdsmen cattle colonies.”

“One of the saddest things I observed in 2018 is the fact that most of those who sympathized with Buhari when his son Yusuf was hospitalized did not have time to sympathize with Benue when Fulani herdsmen killed 73 persons. Nigerians still show sycophancy even in sympathizing!”