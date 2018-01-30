Queen Chizoba Ejike wins Miss Intercontinental Africa 2017/18

By Chris Onuoha

Queen Chizoba Ejike, Nigeria’s representative at the Miss Intercontinental World Pageant held in Egypt, last week Wednesday has emerged as one of the continental winners.

The global beauty contest in its 46th edition that featured 72 countries across the world including about 15 African nations was a cynosure of glamour, glitz and display of cultural costume by the participating countries.

The rare beauty queen in a glitzy and flamboyant display of Nigeria’s best, added a unique but eye popping touch to her National identity collection by adorning in Nigeria Police Force uniform.

This however, created an online sensation that stole the show, thus, enhanced her clinching the coveted crown of Miss Intercontinental Africa 2017/18 in a highly competitive pageant show.

The latest internationally celebrated beauty queen who gave an impressive account of herself while projecting the Nigeria Police image globally ‎was indeed a sight to behold at the grand finale of the event held at Sunrise Grand Select Crystal Bay Resort, Hurghada, Egypt on January 24, 2018. Chizoba’s presentations and display on stage absolutely arrested the attention of the judges and also attracted overwhelming applause from the audience as she flies Nigeria flag with a head held high.

Meanwhile, Miss Veronica Salas Vallejo of Mexico was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2017 and also the first Mexican to win the crown since inception 46 years ago. First runner-up is Katarina Rodriguez of Philippines, second runner-up is Cathelijne Heppenhuis of the Netherlands, whiles the third and fourth went to Amanda Cardoso of Brazil and Lizeth Villanueva of Colombia. Lastly, Lee Su Jin of South Korea clinched the fifth runner-up.

The Anambra state born model already back in Nigeria will be embarking on a media tour in Abuja, Lagos and other states while plans to host her by the Nigerian Police Force is at the advanced stage. She however, on arrival expressed appreciation to her fans for their support including the management of Zzini Media for their professional advice and support.