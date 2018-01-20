Police rescue U.S., Canadian nationals kidnapped along Kaduna road

The Inspector-General of police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), on Saturday said it rescued two Americans and two Canadians kidnapped on Tuesday along Jere-Kagarko Road in Kaduna State.

Two policemen were killed by gunmen during the incident.

The Commander of the team, ACP Abba Kyari, who confirmed the rescue operation to newsmen in Lagos, said that two of the suspected kidnappers were arrested.

Kyari said the operation was carried out by combined team of IRT, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and the Kaduna Police Command deployed by the Inspector-General of Police.

“We rescued the two Americans and two Canadian citizens, three males and one female in fairly good health around 7:30 a.m. today, Jan. 20.

“Those rescued are; Nate Vangeest and Rachel Kelley, Canada, as well as John Kirlin and Dean Slocum, U.S.

“The victims have been handed over to the American Embassy in Abuja for Medical attention and other immediate needs,’’ Kyari said.

The commander further disclosed that two of the kidnappers were arrested during the operation and efforts were ongoing to arrest others who were at large. (NAN)