Police quizzes Buhari’s second term campaigner in Kano

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO—THE Criminal Investigation Department, CID, of Kano Command of the Nigeria Police, yesterday quizzed President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term campaigner, Alhaji Dan’Bilki Komanda over alleged impersonation and slander.

The police action followed petition by two senior aides of President Buhari, Messrs Sha’aban Sharada, and Bashir Suleiman, who accused Mr. Komanda of impersonation during in radio programme.

The two Special Assistants, and one of their friends, Malam Hafiz in the petition, asked the police to also investigate the self-acclaimed President Buhari for attacking their personality in a Radio programme aired in Kano. The presidential aides claimed in the petition that a radio programme aired in one of the local station in Kano was “inciting, and a calculated attempt to cause disaffection in Kano.”

Messrs Sharada, Suleiman, and Hafiz further requested the police to investigate the second term campaigner for also “lying and defamation of character.“

They also accused Dan’Bilki Komanda of “inciting APC supporters against each other and intentional attempt to caused misunderstandings among the rank and file of the party members.”