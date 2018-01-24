Plateau targets N21bn as IGR in 2018

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – As part of efforts to improve on its internally generated revenue, the Plateau State Internal Revenue Service, PSIRS has set a target of N21.1billion saying it would deploy lawful processes to meet the target.

The Chairman of the Service, Dashe Arlat pointed out that an action plan has been mapped out to block all leakages as well as engage entities who are in default of their obligations.

Speaking yesterday with journalists in his office in Jos, Arlat who disclosed that the State made N10billion as IGR in 2017 also appealed to stakeholders to key into the ongoing Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme, VAIDS to avoid being on the wrong side of the law.

He stated, “We have a projection of N21.1billion for 2018, we shall pursue and upscale thorough monitoring of, and demand and ensure strict compliance by all MDAs in the State, to the government approved automation process of Assessment, Invoicing, Collection/Payment and Receipting.

“We are intensifying sensitization campaigns across the 17 local government areas and our staff are being deployed to all nook and crannies of the State. Management and staff have designed, taken ownership of, and will resolutely implement the PSIRS sustainability plan for 2018.

“The total IGR for the State in 2017 was N10, 788, 344, 576.45, a lot more ought to have been done and we have taken note of this reality for future reference.”

He added, “Government is urging citizens to cooperate with our designated staff and approved agents, stakeholders and entities affected by the VAIDS policy are to take advantage of the amnesty period provided by the scheme to ensure due compliance as enforcement will commence with applicable penalties, sanctions and associated fines.”