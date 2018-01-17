Breaking News
Photos: VP Yemi Osinbajo delivers ‘Africa Rising’ lecture at Harvard Business School

On 4:27 pmIn News, Photos by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, delivered a lecture ‘Africa Rising’ at Harvard Business School in Boston, USA. on the 16th of January 2018.

See photos below…

Meetings with Interim Harvard University Marshall, Dean Margot Gill
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in a group photo with students and Faculty of the Harvard Business School
Launch with Harvard Law School Faculty at Harvard Law School
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo delivers ‘Africa Rising’ Lecture at Harvard Business School.
Launch with Harvard Law School Students at Harvard Law School
VP Osinbajo with David B. Wilkins, Faculty Director, Centre on the Legal Profession.


