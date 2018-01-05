Breaking News
Photos: IG meets Buhari on spate of violence across the country, briefs journalists

On 2:35 pmIn Photos by Nwafor PolycarpComments

Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on Friday had a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on spate of violence across the country. After the meeting Mr. Idris equally briefed journalists over the security situation in the country.

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the spate of renewed violence across the country at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 05/01/2018
Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris (l) discussing with the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the spate of renewed violence across the country at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 05/01/201

 


