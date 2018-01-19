Breaking News
Photos: Commissioning of 75 airconditioned intracity buses in Benin City

On 4:52 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

Edo State on Friday commissioned 75 airconditioned intracity buses in Benin City.

The 75 new intra-city buses were purchased by the Obaseki-led administration, to boost the fleet of the Comrade Bus scheme, an initiative of the former governor.

