Ozekhome, another lawyer clash over who represents Patience Jonathan’s firms

By Onozure Dania

lagos—A drama played out at the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, when a lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, engaged his colleague, Luke Aghanenu, in a tussle over legal representation of four companies allegedly belonging to a former first lady, Patience Jonathan.

The companies, Pluto Property and Investment Company, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Ltd, Trans Ocean Property and Investment Company Ltd and Avalon Global Property Development Ltd, pleaded guilty to laundering $15 million last September.

Ozekhome while claiming he was validly appointed to represent the companies, prayed the court to nullify the guilty plea entered by the companies on the basis that they were not given fair hearing.

Mr. Aghanenu also appeared before the judge saying he was briefed by the companies to represent them.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had arraigned the companies alongside a former Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to former president, Goodluck Jonathan, Waripamo Dudafa; a lawyer, Amajuoyi Briggs; and a banker, Adedamola Bolodeoku on a 15 count charge of money laundering.

Messrs. Dudafa, Briggs, and Bolodeoku pleaded not guilty to the 15-count charge.

Yesterday, Aghanenu filed a motion for change of counsel, praying the court to hold that he was validly appointed by the companies’ directors to represent them.