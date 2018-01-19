Oshiomhole salutes Obaseki’s accomplishments, commissions 75 new intra-city buses

The former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Friday saluted the laudable achievements of his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, despite the country’s economic challenges.

Oshiomhole gave the commendation while commissioning 75 new intra-city buses purchased by the Obaseki-led administration, to boost the fleet of the Comrade Bus scheme, an initiative of the former governor.

“I am humbled by your accomplishments and I am proud that you are fulfilling all the promises that we made during the 2016 electioneering campaign. You are working tirelessly to industrialise the state and make life easy for the people,” Oshiomhole said.

He noted that Obaseki was building on his legacy and delivering the dividends of democracy at a time “many governors are complaining that there is no money and they are unable to pay salaries.”

The former governor said: “You have developed your own creativity to attract resources to the state and this reflects your competence and ability to develop the economy of the state.

Governor Obaseki explained that public transportation is a core and strategic sector to focus on, as it impacts directly on the lives of the masses. He said the buses will improve the quality of intra-city transport service in the state.

He added that the revamp of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency(EDSTMA), rehabilitation of feeder roads across the state, the on-going construction of an ultra-modern bus terminal and prohibition of street trading, show the commitment of the present administration towards changing the face of the sector.

He said his administration was working on phasing out rickety commercial buses in the state and refurbish 70 of the old Daewoo buses.

On the absence of a regulatory body in the transport sector, Obaseki assured that his administration was working on a bill for the establishment of a regulatory agency for the sector.

Managing Director of Edo City Transport Service Ltd. (ECTS), Mrs Edugie Agbonlahor, said the introduction of the new buses would revitalise the Edo Comrade Bus Scheme and put smiles on the faces of passengers.

Commissioner for Infrastructure, Engr. Osahon Amiolemen, said his ministry would build a befitting head office for the ECTS and bus terminals across the state.