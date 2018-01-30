Organised Labour, CSOs urge Abia assembly to support constitutional amendment

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE Organised Labour and Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, in the South East, have urged the Abia State House of Assembly to key into the ongoing constitutional amendment process which they said would help to move Nigeria forward.

Addressing a peaceful rally, staged at the gate of the House, the chairman of Abia state Council of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Uchenna Obigwe said, “we are here on a peaceful rally to request Abia State House of Assembly to key into what labour in the South East and the civil societies thought to be the best in the amendment of the constitution of Nigeria.

“We want to associate ourselves with the success story to see that the autonomy of local government is achieved and the constitution amended to better the lives of the South Easterners”.

Comrade Obigwe later presented a position document of the group to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Chikwendu Kalu and expressed hope that the Abia State House of Assembly would find the document useful.

In his response, the Speaker, Rt. Hon Chikwendu Kalu informed the visitors that the House has already scheduled a public hearing on the issue and urged them to be present at the public hearing.

Represented by the Clerk of the House, Mr. John-Pedro Irokansi, the Speaker acknowledged that all the rallies in that regard were for the good of the South Eastern zone.