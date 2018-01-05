Onianwa family frowns at DTSG over continued indebtedness

By Tare Youdeowei

ASABA—Onianwa family of Asaba, owners of the property housing the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue Office Annex and other offices situated along Benin/Asaba Expressway, Asaba, has frowned at Delta State Government, DTSG, for breaking into the property and carting their belongings without paying the two years rent owed the family.

According to the Onianwa family, “the DSG, through the Ministry of Lands and Surveys wrote us in June 2017, saying they intend to vacate the property on December 31, 2017 after the two years rent arrears must have been paid. To our greatest dismay, DTSG began to vacate the property on January 3, 2018 without clearing its debt. We are imploring DTSG to do the needful and pay off the two years rent arrears owed us.”

It could be recalled that the Onianwa Family recently sealed off the property over the failure of the Delta State government to offset the two years rent arrears owed the family.