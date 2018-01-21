Ogun church feeds, gives cash to 4,700

By Bose Adelaja

Treasure House of God, Quarry, Abeokuta, Ogun State has donated food items and cash worth millions of Naira to about 4,700 less privileged people.

The beneficiaries include widows, widowers, youths, students and the physically challenged in line with the corporate social responsibility of the church.

During the occasion, which took place last weekend, Mr. Adeniyi Adeloye, Media Consultant to the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Seye Senfuye, said the yearly event was usually low key but, this time around, the church decided to scale it up to accommodate a multitude of people based on the economic challenges in the country.

According to Adeloye, the joy of the church was to touch the people positively as a way of showing gratitude to God for His benevolence and lending a helping hand to the needy.

He said the General Overseer’s belief was that the church is part of the society and that whatever affects the church affects the society.

“So, the church is extending this year’s feeding arrangements to take care of many more people than ever before.”

He stressed that the gesture was not politically motivated but purely humanitarian.

The distribution was preceded by a short service presided over by the church’s Associate Pastor, Linus Taylor, who explained that the gesture was done in the spirit of love sharing.

Taylor hinted that 5,000 people would benefit from the free donation in the next edition.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Adejare Odekunle, thanked the church and urged government, other churches and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture.