Obasanjo’s Letter: Yakassai, others urge Buhari to heed advice

By Clifford Ndujihe, Omeiza Ajayi, AbdulSalam Muhammad & Ike Uchechukwu

SOME eminent Nigerians and political parties, yesterday, picked holes in the Federal Government’s response to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s advice to President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019 on account of ill-health and poor performance among others.

In response to Obasanjo, the Federal Government in a statement by Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the letter and advice as distractions to the ongoing move of the government to address the enormous challenges bequeathed by previous administrations, insisting that the government is doing well and recorded many achievements in various sectors of governance.

Buhari’ll not listen to voice of reason — Yakassai

Responding to the Federal Government’s response, elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, said President Buhari’s desperation for power would not allow him to listen to voice of reason at this critical period

Yakasai, who noted that Obasanjo has not done anything new but only playing with emotions, said: “Obasanjo letter was an expression of disappointment in Buhari’s administration and it summarises the feelings of Nigerians and non-Nigerians. The Buhari that I know would certainly jettison the advice because of his desperation for power. He is after power and doesn’t see anything else.”

Obasanjo is sincere —ACPN

Also, the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, National Chairman, Alhaji Galadima, said: “The advice of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Buhari not to contest in 2019 is apt and sincere.

“Chief Obasanjo is a former Nigerian president known for his truth and bluntness. He is different from other partisan Nigerian leaders who engage in macabre dance of shame and insincerity. He says his own not minding whose ox is gored.”

Buhari not worthy of leading Nigerians —ADP

National Secretary of Action Democratic Party, ADP, James Okoroma, said Obasanjo was right in his submissions and “has set the stage for a new Nigeria. The damage caused by the Buhari Government is enormous and we must endeavour to rebuild our country.

“The former President made it clear in his statement that the Buhari government is a monumental failure. According to Obasanjo, Buhari cannot be credited with any achievement in any sector: Security, education, economy, national cohesion and infrastructural development. Never have we been as divided as we are today.

Obasanjo spoke the minds of Nigerians— Ukweni

To Mr. Mba Ekpezu Ukweni, SAN, who criticised President Buhari over bad governance, Obasanjo spoke the minds of Nigerians and at the right time.

His words: “It was something that has been bordering him and a lot of Nigerians for a long time. The statement was apt, appropriate and direct to the point. Ninety eight per cent of Nigerians know what is going on and any person who thinks that the statement is not appropriate in the circumstance, is misguiding himself.

“We welcome his statement. This is not something that the APC or the President should take as a careless statement, it is a statement that they need to reflect upon and know that Nigerians can no longer be taken for granted.”

Ukweni criticised President Buhari for not giving Nigerians the governance they expected. “It is the most barbaric and illegal act that a country and government should condone the killings of Nigerians by Fulani headsmen.”