Oba of Benin, Police to cooperate on communal matters

By Onozure Dania

BENIN—OBA of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare II, has said that he has concluded plans to set up a joint committee with the Nigeria Police to handle some communal matters in Edo State.

The aim of the joint committee, according to the monarch, is to ensure fair play, prevent arbitrary arrest as well as false charges against innocent citizens in rural areas over communal matters.

Oba Ewuare II stated this Tuesay in Benin City, when he played host to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 5, Benin, Mr Rasheed Akintude.

The royal father said that the committee which will consist of reputable palace chiefs and some officers of the police will investigate and resolve matters relating to some civil issues in villages, hamlets and communities in Benin Kingdom.

He noted that achieving peace in society, requires collective responsibility.

He advised the police to always get detailed information from the palace on some traditional issues before taking action on the them.

While tasking the Federal Government to improve the welfare of officers and men of the force, Oba Ewuare II said that police needed adequate and improved welfare to perform optimally.

Earlier, the visitor, AIG zone 5, Mr Rasheed Akintunde told Omo N’Oba that he was at the palace to seek his royal blessings and prayers to succeed in the zone.

AIG Akintunde who acknowledged the pivotal role of Oba Ewaure in the state, noted that effective policing is only possible through the aid of traditional institutions.

He added that the police was battle ready to crack down on any hideouts of criminals in the zone.