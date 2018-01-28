NUJ flays assault on Vanguard photo journalist

By Ochuko Akuopha

NIGERIA Union of Journalists, NUJ, Warri Correspondents Chapel, Delta State, has condemned the assault on its Chairman and Vanguard senior photo journalist, Comrade Akpokona Omafuaire, by some police officers attached to Oleh Police Division and officials of Isoko South Local Government Environment Department.

The chapel, in a statement by its Secretary, Comrade Joe Ogbodu, noted that “assaulting a journalist who is on essential duty like those who were deployed to cover and enforce law and order, after due introduction of self, is unacceptable as we view that as an attempt to gag the press from doing its job”.