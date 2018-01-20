Nsukka community honours General Ezugwu, others at 1st investiture

It was a remarkable day for awardees of the 1st Investiture of Odenigbo General Assembly, Nsukka (OGAN), at Nsukka, in Enugu State, who were decorated recently in their various titles in recognition of their outstanding contributions to community service and dedication to the common good of others.

The awardees, seven in all, are: Amb. Mrs Justina Eze (Nnemuruoha), Dr. Ejike Asadu, (Ekwueme), Chief Maximus I. Ukuta (Nnabuenyi) and Dr. Nnanyelu E. Ezeh (Ojemba Enweilo). Others include; Prof. Osita Ogbu (Odezuligbo), Chief Hon. Patrick Omeje (Jnr) Nnayelugo and Major General Victor O. Ezugwu (Ochiagh).

Speaking, the Chairman of the occasion eulogised the president, Mr. Charles Anekwe for giving the repositioned Assembly an opportunity to deepen awareness of its activities and an enabling environment in hosting the 1st investiture which would remain a memento for time to come.

Dr. Eze who was obviously impressed by the convivial atmosphere and the presence of all the awardees and other notable personalities across the state, added that it was a good omen for the future of Odenigbo neighbourhood and beyond.

Counting the benefits derivable from the Assembly, Chief Maximus Ukuta, a one-time commissioner in old Anambra state and the Nnabuenyi 1 of Odenigbo Nsukka, affirmed that the assembly was the first of its kind in the whole proposed Adada state, urging the assembly not to rest on its oars but to consolidate on the gains of the ceremony. Other awardees appreciated the gesture and commended the organizers.