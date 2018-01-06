I am not cluelessly common-sensical, Nasir El-Rufai ‏ tells Sen Ben-Bruce

The Kaduna State governor Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai replied the Senator representing Bayelsa east, Senator Ben Murray Bruce that there is nothing to debate about who should be given credit for the Abuja-Kaduna railway where recently President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned ten new coaches and two locomotives.

El-Rufai said that: “Facts cannot be debated. Opinions are free. While the Obasanjo administration was conceiving the rail modernization programme, Sen Ben-Bruce was organizing beauty contests and Jonathan was a deputy governor. I am not cluelessly common-sensical!”

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has initially challenged the Kaduna State governor Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai to public debate over who should be given credit for the Abuja-Kaduna railway saying that ‘I hope President @MBuhari remembers to say thank you to former President @GEJonathan for the train ride he enjoyed in Kaduna. Some of us haven’t forgotten that that achievement was ENTIRELY the handiwork of the Jonathan government. Nigeria should give honour to whom honour is due’

But in his reply said: ‘Wrong Distinuguisnhed Senator! The Obasanjo administration which Jonathan was not part of, designed, raised the financing and started the EPC of the Lagos-Kano dual track-standard gauge rail system, and the Abuja Light Rail. Yar’Adua-Jonathan stalled both projects for two years!’