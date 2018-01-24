Northern youths slam Senator Missau for attacking IGP

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Kaduna—A coalition of northern youths, yesterday warned the Senator representing Bauchi Central, Isah Missau, to stop further attacks on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and concentrate on the discharge of his mandate to his constituents and Nigerians.

The Arewa youths under the aegis of ‘Coalition of Joint Northern Youths’ asked Senator Missau to leave the IGP alone and allow him to discharge the assignment for which he was appointed for, noting that the continuous verbal attacks on him by the lawmaker was a serious distraction.

In a joint statement after the meeting of the Arewa youths in Kaduna, the 10 groups at the meeting, warned Senator Missau to note that his action and those of others heating up the polity were not in the interest of the north and should be discontinued without further delay.

The statement, which was signed by Alhaji Ibrahim Gugungu and Nuhu Sani Lere, asked Senator Missau to use of good office as a senator to mobilise support for the IGP to be able to surmount the myriad of challenges facing him and the Nigeria Police.

The youths said they were ashamed by the needless controversies that had broken out between the two leading northern leaders and asked Missau to sheath his sword since the Police boss was doing his best for the nation.

They contended, “It is because of this that we want to make special reference to the altercations and upheavals between the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Senator representing Bauchi Central, Isah Hamman Missau.”

“As youth leaders from the north we are pained by the controversy generated by the development and many at times the open confrontation by those we look up to as our leaders. We are therefore asking Senator Missau whose voice seems to be the loudest in the controversy to see reason and sheathe his sword.”

This has become imperative owning to the fact that these two leaders of the zone hold offices that make youths around the country to look up to them for guidance and inspiration.