NIS decorates 42 promoted staff in Zamfara Command

Gusau – The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Zamfara Command has decorated 42 promoted staff with their new ranks.



The event took place at the command’s office in Gusau on Wednesday.

The staff decorated were part of the 8,000 personnel recently promoted by the service during a nationwide promotion exercise.

Speaking at the event, the State Comptroller NIS, Habib Gazali commended the Comptroller General of Immigration and the ministry of interior for the motivation.

Gazali said the promotion would enhance the performance of staff toward discharging their duties.

He said the promotion was the first of its kind meant to end stagnation in the service.

He charged the staff to reciprocate the gesture through hard work and effective service. (NAN)