NiMet predicts moderate to thick dust haze, cloudy skies on Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted moderate dust haze condition with localised visibility range of less than 1000m over central states of the county on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Wednesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 36 and 11 to 20 degrees celsius.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience hazy condition with cloudy afternoon and evening over Calabar, Eket and Port Harcourt, with day and night temperatures in the range of 33 to 36 and 19 to 25 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of three to five kilometres throughout the forecast period, with day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 33 and 10 to 16 degrees celsius.

It added that “moderate dust haze conditions are expected over the northern to central states, with improved visibility over the north and reduced visibility over central states.

“Hazy condition is anticipated over the inland of the south down to coastal cities within the next 24 hours.” (NAN)