Nigerians do not need to travel abroad for medical treatment

By Victoria Ojeme

WITH 18 open heart surgeries successfully carried out since inception in 2016, the Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja, has said Nigerians need not travel abroad all the time for medical treatment.

Disclosing this in a statement, the health facility said among the 18 surgeries were procedures that included 16 coronary bypass surgeries and two valve replacement surgeries. “What stands us out is the fact that our doctors are resident in Nigeria and reside within the hospital premises.

“Our team is led by a renowned Cardiovascular Surgeon with over 30 years experience and credited with well over 15,000 open heart surgeries in Turkey.

“We are proud of our modest achievements and pledge to continue to render quality services to Nigeria. We took the bold step to invest in a world-class medical facility in Nigeria, as a way of reducing the amount of monies spent on medical tourism in the country.”

According to the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Muhammad Abubakar, there is no need for Nigerians to travel abroad for medical treatment when in most cases some of the illnesses can be treated in Nigeria.

“We have outstanding hospitals in Nigeria that can handle most of the medical cases that Nigerians travel abroad for. The Nizamiye Hospital boasts of a functional Cathlab, an MRI machine, a CT scan machine and other advanced medical equipment.

“We also operate a 24 hours 7 days a week emergency clinic. Also looking at the issues of open heart surgery, the aftermath of the surgery is as important as the surgery itself. So why travel the long distance for follow up check when you can do all of that in Nigeria.”