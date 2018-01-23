Nigerian Stock Exchange: Fidelity Bank, A.G Leventis lead N187bn losses

Heavy sell-offs in the shares of 43 companies led by Fidelity Bank Plc, A.G Leventis, Linkage Assurance, Transcorp Plc and FBN Holdings Plc, today resulted in N187 billion losses in investors’ wealth.



Operators and analysts in the market had last week predicted that investors would at the turn of this week commence profit taking on stocks that gained maximally in the three weeks rally.

Breakdown of trading activities today showed that Fidelity Bank Plc’s shares were down 9.16 percent, thereby topping the losers’ chart. Te bank closed the market at N3.57 from N3.93 its opening price.

A.G Leventis, a conglomerate listed entity on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, trailed behind Fidelity with 9.09 percent decline to close at N0.60 from N0.66. Linkage Assurance Plc fell by 8.75 percent to close at N0.73 from N0.80, Transcorp Plc and FBN Holdings Plc closed as the last two on the five losers’ table after depreciating by 5.73 percent and 5.31 percent to close at N2.14 and N13.02 per share respectively.

On the other hand, 14 gainers emerged during the day’s trading with Skye Bank Plc again leading the gainers with 9.93 percent increase to close at N1.55 from N1.41 per share. Caverton Offshore Group Plc, a company that provides logistics support to the oil & gas sector in Nigeria, and has been enjoying huge patronage of late, closed as the second top gainer.

The share price price roes y 9.84 percent to close at N2.68 from N2.44 per share. This was followed by UAC Property Development Company Plc and Unilever Nigeria Plc that appreciated by five percent each to close at N3.15 and N46.41 per share respectively.