Nigeria v Sudan: Don’t waste your scoring chances, Dike advises Eagles

Former Golden Eaglets coach, Alphonsus Dike has said the Super Eagles team B must be 100 percent fit and learn to convert their chances, if they hope to overcome their Sudanese opponents, in the semi-final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

The Eagles will confront the east Africans in today’s semifinals clash at the 45 000-seater Grand Stade de Marrakech.

Dike said the handlers of the Eagles must strive to work on the players’ shooting accuracy to ensure that every chance is maximally used.

“Sudanese live in a high altitude area; they are distance runners with a lot of stamina and they have the speed.

“They are physical too, which have been quite helpful in their past matches.

“The Super Eagles must be 100 percent fit to withstand the Sudanese in the semifinals clash on Wednesday.

“Skill and technique are quite important at this stage of the championship.

“We noticed that the Eagles created chances in the past matches, but finishing has been a problem.

“Accuracy has often let the side down, especially in the group matches and the quarterfinals clash against Angola.

“Accurate shooting is key to be able to convert the numerous chances coming their way.”