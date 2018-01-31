Nigeria v Sudan: CHAN: Sudan put 2,550-day unbeaten record to test

Sudan will put to test a 2,550-day unbeaten African Nations Championship (CHAN) record when they tackle the Super Eagles tonight.

The east African country have played 10 matches spanning eight years in the biennial tournament for home-based footballers, winning six and drawing four.

However, finishing unbeaten as 2011 hosts failed to bring Sudan the title as they lost on penalties to Angola after a drawn semi-final.

None of the 29 other nations who have qualified for the CHAN can match the Sudanese record, which many pundits believe will end in central city Marrakech against Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Sudan have grinded their way to the last four on the back of a strong defence set to face its greatest challenge against the highly creative west Africans.

Recently hired Sudan coach Zdravko Logarusic, a widely-travelled 55-year-old Croatian, told AFP that reaching the semi-finals was a “miracle”.

“We had only a couple of weeks to prepare and the expectation was that we would finish behind Morocco and Guinea and be eliminated after the first round.”

Sudan, who are 24 places below Nigeria in the FIFA Africa rankings, defeated Guinea and Mauritania and held hosts Morocco to finish second on goal difference.