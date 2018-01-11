New Year: Oraimo advises Nigerians on need to use genuine mobile accessories

By Iyabo Aina

Oraimo, Nigeria’s leading mobile accessory producer has advised Nigerians on the use of genuine accessories, particularly power banks in 2018.

Taking into cognisance the country’s erratic power supply which has made powerbanks a must-have amongst phone users, Mr Taiwo Disu, Marketing Manager, Oraimo Mobile Nigeria, says consumers must be careful with the power banks they use in charging their phones.

“Safety is key when using power banks and it is important to be sure of your powerbank. I don’t know about other products, but one thing I can promise you with certainty is the safety of our accessories at Oraimo. 2017 has been a good business year for us, and this is due to the quality of our products which Nigerians have come to adore; one of which is Aurora and Heropower bank which not only comes with a fast-charging technology but also durable.

Taiwo also hints on winning strategies for the Nigerian economy. “Doing business in Nigeria, just like most developing countries, has its ups and downs. Companies need to bring up innovative and user-friendly products to win the hearts of local consumers.However winning the hearts of Nigerians is difficult that is why Oraimo is undergoing rigorous research before pushing any product out into the market. Nigerians love quality and Oraimo knows this, that is why it has gone to introduce one year warranty on all its products. Nigerian mobile accessory market is growing rapidly so is the competitiveness. Companies like Oraimo try to stay ahead of the competition by introducing features that excites their users. For example Oraimo introduced the LED torch and dual ports to its Aurora powerbanks making the powerbank even more useful for Nigerians.”

He advised Nigerians to always go for quality accessories while wishing them a prosperous new year ahead.