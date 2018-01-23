New study shows breastfeeding for 6 months halves diabetes risk

By Gabriel Olawale

Breastfeeding for six months or longer appears to significantly cut the risk of a woman developing type II diabetes, a 30-year US study said.

The research found that the longer mothers breastfed, the greater reductions they saw in their risks of developing type 2 diabetes.

According to Kaiser Permanente research, women who breastfed for six months or more across all births had a 47 percent reduction in their risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those who did not breastfeed at all while women who breastfed for six months or less had a 25 percent reduction in diabetes risk.

The Lead Author and senior research scientist with the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research, Erica Gunderson said that they found a very strong association between breastfeeding duration and lower risk of developing diabetes, even after accounting for all possible confounding risk factors.

Dr. Gunderson and colleagues analyzed data during the 30 years of follow up from the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study, a national, multi-center investigation of cardiovascular disease risk factors that originally enrolled about 5,000 adults aged 18 to 30 in 1985 to 1986, including more than 1,000 members of Kaiser Permanente Northern California.

The new findings add to a growing body of evidence that breastfeeding has protective effects for both mothers and their offspring, including lowering a mother’s risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

They explained that the long-term benefits of breastfeeding on lower diabetes risk were similar for black women and white women, and women with and without gestational diabetes.

“The incidence of diabetes decreased in a graded manner as breastfeeding duration increased, regardless of race, gestational diabetes, lifestyle behaviors, body size, and other metabolic risk factors measured before pregnancy, implying the possibility that the underlying mechanism may be biological,” Gunderson said.

Several plausible biological mechanisms are possible for the protective effects of breastfeeding, including the influence of lactation-associated hormones on the pancreatic cells that control blood insulin levels and thereby impact blood sugar.

Medical Director, Women’s health for Kaiser Permanente Northern California, Tracy Flanagan noted that said they have known for a long time that breastfeeding has many benefits both for mothers and babies.

“Previous evidence showed only weak effects on chronic disease in women, now we see much stronger protection from this new study showing that mothers who breastfeed for months after their delivery, may be reducing their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to one half as they get older. This is yet another reason that doctors, nurses, and hospitals as well as policymakers should support women and their families to breastfeed as long as possible.”

This study included 1,238 black and white women who did not have diabetes when they enrolled in CARDIA.

or prior to their subsequent pregnancies.

Over the next 30 years, each woman had at least one live birth and was routinely screened for diabetes under the CARDIA protocol, which included diagnostic screening criteria for diabetes. Participants also reported lifestyle behaviors (such as diet and physical activity) and the total amount of time they breastfed their children.