New Chivita 100% unveils limited edition pack

By Princewill Ekwujuru

New Chivita 100% from the stable of Chi Limited has unveiled new limited edition pack featuring football stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, David De Gea and Anthony Martial as part of its “Breakfast with the Stars” campaign to provide football lovers an opportunity to enjoy and share healthy and complete breakfast moments with the stars.

The new Chivita 100% Limited edition pack seek to motivate, and drive aspirational connection between consumers and their favourite football stars, as well as promote an active lifestyle through a complete breakfast and celebration of 100% achievement.

Football fans dream football and admire these football stars who represent one of the best football club the game has to offer. These football stars inspire, excite, entertain and motivate because as achievers they believe in 100% commitment to excellence. Consumers are thrilled by these successes; thereby developing more attraction to football and growing an enduring connection.

According to Chi Limited’s Head of Marketing, Probal Bhattacharya, millions of Nigerians are passionate about football and the new Chivita 100% Limited Packs are a great way to bring football icons to the table courtesy of Chivita 100%.

“The objective of the Chivita 100% Limited Packs is to leverage on our passion for football in Nigeria to generate excitement among consumers by giving them an opportunity to have breakfast with great football stars like Pogba, Zlatan, De Gea, Martial, and among others. Consumers now have one special reason to stay motivated and achieve 100% success like these football stars when they start their day with Chivita 100%,” he stated.