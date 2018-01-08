NANS describes Benue killings as `cruel’, condoles with victims, Benue Government

Enugu – The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has described the alleged herdsmen killings in Benue communities as “heartless and cruel.”



The association’s National Public Relations Officer, Mr Bestman Okereafor, in a statement in Enugu on Monday, condemned the action in its totality.

We totally condemn the attack and its accompanying hardship on the victims and affected communities in Benue.

“NANS condemns in all totality the New Year alleged herdsmen attack on residents of Benue, leaving at least 33 people dead and several others injured, thereby causing residents to flee the state to seek refuge in Nasarawa State.

“We consider the lots of heartless and cruel activities of the alleged herdsmen as a threat to our democratic process.

“NANS condoles with families, relatives of affected victims and Benue Government over the recent killings in some communities in the state.

“We pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,’’ Okereafor said.

He, however, urged security agents to promptly bring the perpetrators to book.(NAN)