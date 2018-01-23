Musdapher: CJN orders flags to be flown at half-mast at S-Court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has directed that all National Flags in the premises of the Supreme Court and his official residence in the Three Arms Zone of Abuja, should be flown at half-mast in honour of former CJN, Justice Dahiru Musdapher, who died on Tuesday.

The directive, according to a statement that was signed by the media aide to the CJN, Mr. Awassam Bassey, was given by Justice Onnoghen in the early hours of Tuesday, after he was informed of the demise of the ex-CJN who passed away in a Hospital in London.

“In the same vein, flags at all Judicial institutions, including the National Judicial Council (NJC), the National Judicial Institute (NJI) and the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC), as well as all Courts of Records in the country are also to comply with this directive.

“The National Judicial Service Council was directed to send memos to all Heads of Courts to ensure compliance by all jurisdictions across the country.

“The Hon. Chief Justice prays for the peaceful repose of Justice Musdapher and urges God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss”, the statement added.

The late Justice Musdapher who died at the age of 75, served as the CJN from August 29, 2011, to July 16, 2012.

He had prior to his elevation to the apex court bench, served as the Chief Judge of Kano State from 1979 to 1985, before he was promoted to the Court of Appeal where he served from 1985 till 2003.