MOSOP, Ogoni monarchs at loggerhead over proposed resumption of oil exploration

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP and the Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, COTRAL, are again at loggerheads over the proposed resumption of oil exploration in the region.

The squeamish is coming following the visit of RoboMichael, a firm which has been allegedly licensed to operate in the area.

MOSOP has said that the attempt by RoboMichael Nigerian Limited to resume oil exploration in Ogoniland, Rivers State, was a threat to the peace and security of the people of the area.

Meantime, COTRAL has demanded an apology from MOSOP for accusing the traditional rulers of Ogoni of invasion.

It will be recalled that RoboMichael had visited Ogoni Peace and Freedom Centre, Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the state to meet with chiefs, elders, women groups, youths and other stakeholders on their readiness to resume exploration in the area.

MOSOP had alleged that the indigenous firm had invaded Bori to forcefully resume operation in the area.