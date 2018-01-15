Monarch escapes death as Police arrest 20 persons over violent clash

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—THE traditional ruler and spiritual head of Ayetoro Community in llaje council area of Ondo State, the Ogeleyinbo, Oba Micah Ajijo has escaped death by whiskers, following a violent clash in his community over the stool.

But one of his loyalist, Olu Obolo was shot and is currently receiving treatment at General Hospital, Igbokoda.

Vanguard gathered that the clash, which was between supporters of the monarch and one Prophet Oluwanbe Ojagbohunmi forced members of the community to relocate to neighbouring communities.

Over 40 houses were razed and over 20 suspects arrested by detectives from the state police command.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the traditional ruler said he escaped death by whiskers when hoodlums attacked him and his family while preparing for a celebration.

The Principal Secretary of the community, Prince Dele Kedehinbu and some leaders of the oil-rich community, who spoke on his behalf alleged that “There had been two attempts to kill the Oba this year by a group under the guise of “prayer warriors” being led by one prophet, Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi.

He also alleged that ”Ojagbohunmi attacked him on January 3 and 11, 2018, leading to massive destruction of properties few days before the annual Founder’s Day anniversary.

But in swift reaction, Chairman of Ayetoro Youth Congress, Ajinde Iretolu who spoke in defence of Ojagbohunmi denied the allegations against him and the people of the community.

Iretolu pointed out that it was Ajijo that invited hoodlums to disrupt the Founder’s Day Anniversary in the community.

He said the allegation should be disregarded, noting that they were the aggressors.

According to him, the community was not fighting Ajijo but they would continue to reject him as the Ogeleyinbo of the community because his ascension to the throne was in contradiction to their custom and tradition.

“We reject Micah Olaseni Ajijo, but solidly declare our support for Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi as the Alakoso of Ayetoro community. He represents the development and progress we yearn for in Ayetoro community.”

But Kudehinbu, who said that “Ajijo was chosen as the monarch of the community in line with the required spiritual guidance, alleged that Ojagbohunmi had introduced cultism into the community and his religious fanatics.

He said the main complain of the Ojagbohunmi’s group was that the appointing body, the Ogeloyinbo-in-Council did not follow the due process of selecting an oba and spiritual head of the church.

He noted that the last attack on him, family, properties and supporters in the community led to wanton destruction..

The Secretary stated that several stakeholders including the state government, security agencies and other monarchs in the area had intervened to no avail.

Contacted, the state Police image maker, Femi Joseph, confirmed the arrest of 20 suspects in the ommunity over the breakdown of law and order.

Joseph stated that the police has commence investigation into the matter and vowed that “those who are fomenting troubles in the coastal community would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

Kudehinbu accused “some personnel of the naval base, Igbokoda and Ondo State government officials of colluding with the people in Ayetoro to cause problem in the once peaceful community.