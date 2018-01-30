Minister urges support, pledges more dividends of democracy

Abuja – The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has called on Nigerians to support the present administration to enable it deliver more dividends of democracy.

Bello made the call at the inauguration of the FCT reconstituted boards of agencies and parastatals under the administration on Tuesday in Abuja.



According to him, on assumption of office, he visited all the nooks and crannies within the territory.

The minister said the visit was to know the needs of various areas and to see what the administration could do in order to provide what was needed.

Bello noted that the support and sweat of stakeholders was what was being celebrated today.

He expressed the hope and also prayed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party would be able to poll 100 million votes in the 2019 general elections.

Bello said the journey had just started, with the inauguration of members of the FCT boards and parastatals as the pillars of the important assignment.

“Let me use the opportunity to thank all the officers of the FCT, including the Mandate Secretaries who are all your own as you know.

“I hope you will provide the support to the FCTA so that we will continue to deliver on the three major goals of this administration under the leadership of Buhari.

“This is to ensure security, economic empowerment of the people and for Nigeria to return as the land of plenty for everybody.

“The inauguration followed the release of the list of the membership of the concerned boards by President Muhammadu Buhari on Dec. 29, 2017.

“The more than 140 members comprise eminently qualified Nigerians who have been saddled with the task of ensuring the effective running of the agencies and parastatals.

“The composition of the boards has been carefully considered to reflect competence, credibility, integrity, federal character and geopolitical spread.

“Members are to provide proper governance and oversight for these government institutions.

“The reconstitution, which were made in compliance with the various laws and instruments establishing the agencies have been designed to strengthen institutional performance and service delivery,’’ he said.

The agencies and extra departmental organisations that their boards were inaugurated include the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), with the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello as the chairman.

The Abuja Property Development Company (APDC) has Muhammad Idris as its chairman, while Abuja Environmental Protection Agency (AEPB) also has Dr Bawuro Yahaya as the chairman.

Other boards inaugurated were the Abuja Investment and Infrastructure Centre (AIIC), with Mrs Jumoke Ajashi as the chairperson of the board, while Dr Kabir Ibrahim Matazu would serve as the chairman of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (FCT UBEB).

The FCT Secondary Education Board (FCT SEB) has Musa Yahaya Arada as the chairman, while the FCT Scholarship Board (FCTSB) is chaired by Abubakar Giri.

FCT Primary Healthcare Development Board (FCT PHDB) is chaired by Shehu Mahdi, and the Area Council Service Commission (ACSC) by Isa Rama Saadu.

The Abuja Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has Sherif Muhammad as its chairman. (NAN)