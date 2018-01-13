Breaking News
Translate

Meeting Messi gave me goosebumps, says Barca new signing

On 4:50 pmIn News, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Barcelona’s new signing, Yerry Mina has revealed how he felt after meeting Lionel Messi for the first time.

Mina

Mina who joined the league leaders on a five-and-a-half-year contract for an €11.8million deal from Palmeiras on Thursday could not hide the excitement of the eventuality of playing alongside one of the best footballer ever.

“For me, he [Messi] is the best in the world. The first impression I got of him was one of humility. I got goosebumps when Messi approached me with Suarez in the dressing room,” said Mina.

“There is a saying in my country that says, ‘Touch the land you want to conquer with the sole of your feet.’  And here I want to make history with everyone. I always do it and I hope to succeed.

“I have come to work. To contribute to the team and learn from my team-mates. This is a great club and since arriving you can feel the atmosphere here.”

Mina will have to fight very hard for a shirt in a central defense position that also has Gerard Pique, Thomas Vermaelen, Samuel Umtiti and Javier Mascherano.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.