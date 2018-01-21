MASSOB, UPP flay court’s declaration of IPOB as terrorist group

By Dennis Agbo

MORE reactions have continued to trail the Abuja High Court verdict that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is a terrorist organisation.

In their separate reactions, yesterday, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and the United Progressives Party, UPP, accused the court and the Federal Government of double standard by refusing to name herdsmen as a terrorist group while a self determination group as IPOB was slamed with terrorism tag.

National Chairman of the United Progressives Party, UPP, Chief Chekwas Okorie, said: “The ruling of the Federal High Court confirming IPOB as a terrorist organisation is rather very unfortunate, it’s very far from the truth, it shows that the judiciary in Nigeria has no intention of using its privileged position as one of the organs of government to foster peace in the country”