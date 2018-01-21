Breaking News
MASSOB, UPP flay court’s declaration of IPOB as terrorist group

On 5:37 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Dennis Agbo

MORE reactions have continued to trail the  Abuja High  Court verdict that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is a terrorist organisation.

In their separate reactions,  yesterday, the Movement for the  Actualisation of  the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and the United Progressives Party, UPP, accused  the court and the Federal Government of  double standard by refusing to name herdsmen as a terrorist group while a self determination group as IPOB was slamed with terrorism tag.

Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

National Chairman of the United Progressives Party, UPP, Chief Chekwas Okorie, said: “The ruling of the Federal High Court confirming IPOB as a terrorist organisation is rather very unfortunate, it’s very far from the truth, it shows that the judiciary  in Nigeria has no intention of using  its privileged position as one of the organs of government to foster peace in the country”


