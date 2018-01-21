Love Your Neighbour Rescue Mission Int’l Awareness programme holds Jan 27

Love Your Neighbour Rescue Mission International Awareness has concluded plans to hold its maiden edition in Benin City, Edo State on January 27,2018.

Speaking at a press briefing in Benin City, the national director of the philanthropic organisation, Rev Julius Omorogieva, explained that the body is dedicated to improving and elevating the life of the sick, needy and those in abject poverty in Benin City by providing funds to them.

In his contribution, a member of the organisation, Dr Michael Ejenavi Ekeke added that the group was also formed to give succour to the less privileged by establishing small scale businesses that will help to improve their standard of living by providing shelter, medical treatment and quality education.

“We want to use the kingdom of God to positively touch the lives of such persons. It is our belief that such persons are in a better position to give back to the society what they got from God through our organisation,” Ekeke added