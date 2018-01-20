LIBYA: Edo leads list of returnees

•NEMA laments slow response of states to evacuation

By Egufe Yafugborhi and Davies Iheamnachor

NEMA has expressed displeasure over the reluctance of some state governments to evacuate their returnees from the reception centre in Port Harcourt.

South-South, Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Martins Ejike, said: “This is the 3rd batch of the Nigerian Migrants evacuated from Libya. We have 560 of them and 20 of them are infants. Our bringing them to Port Harcourt is principally because of the nearness or proximity to the states they come from.

“Like, in the first batch, out of the 485 migrants that came in, 309 are from Edo State alone. Over 85% of the returnees are from the South-South region. The Federal Government felt it is good and more convenient for these people to return through Port Harcourt as it is nearer their homes.

“From the figures I have, states that have the least number of returnees are Jigawa, Nasarawa, Plateau and Kaduna. There are definitely some challenges that we face but the most critical is the poor response of some states to receive their people.

“This has made many of the returnees to over stay in the reception centre. We did not plan it to be like that. The Federal Government gave a maximum of 48 hours for states to evacuate their returnees from the reception centre. The states not responding to receiving their returnees are mostly from the South-West.”