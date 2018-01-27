Let us make 2018 the year of Universal Health Coverage — Mrs Toyin Saraki

Wellbeing Foundation Africa Founder H.E Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki concluded her high-level meetings and interventions at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos this week with a call to the international community, national Governments and influential individuals to ensure that 2018 is the year of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Following Her Excellency’s interventions at the World Bank’s Global Financing Facility hosted “High-Level Panel Discussion on Women, Adolescent’s and Children’s Health” Mrs Saraki had meetings with global health leaders, and also attended The Female Quotient, focused on gender equality, and Johnson & Johnson’s Co-Laboratory.

Her Excellency commented: “The power of health partnerships in Global development has contributed to the Wellbeing Foundation’s success in bringing world innovation to rural healthworker training on Emergency Management of Obstetric and Newborn Care through our collaboration with Johnson & Johnson, and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine”

“This week at Davos, as a Global UHC Champion and Inaugural Goodwill Ambassador of the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM), I have been responding to the questions: Why UHC? Why now?”

“I agree wholeheartedly with WHO DG Dr Tedros that UHC is the best way to create a shared future in a fractured world – it not only provides ‘Health for All’ but also reduces poverty, drives economic growth and promotes gender equality.”

“At this year’s World Economic Forum I have advocated for midwives as a key engine-starter towards the success of our shared pursuit of better health outcomes, as midwives are well placed to deliver, develop, nurture and counsel all families from birth to age.”

“To achieve UHC, and enduring health security, we must ensure that we consider all aspects of health service delivery, from education of health workers, healthcare infrastructure – including at primary healthcare level – service delivery, education and informing of patients, and ensuring there is efficient data for immunisation and follow-up care.”

“In my native Nigeria there has been progress over the last year – last July the Senate President launched the Legislative Network for Universal Health Coverage; Nigeria’s Primary Health Care Revitalisation Support Group, which I chair, has been a driving force and the Senate has resolved to mandate its Committee on Appropriations to include the one percent Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), meaning that the Fund will be in the budget for the first time.”

“There is however a long way to go. Globally every year healthcare expenses push an estimated 100 million people into poverty around the world and average life expectancy in Nigeria remains at around 53 years old.”

The Wellbeing Foundation Africa’s Davos interactions concluded with a high-level meeting with IntraHealth CEO and President Pape Gaye. Her Excellency commented: “I am confident that together we can create a shared future for health services across Africa.”

“Let us make 2018 the year of Universal Health Coverage.”