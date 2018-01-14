Leicester boss dismisses Rohr’s claim on Iheanacho

Leicester City boss, Claude Puel insists Kelechi Iheanacho will not leave Leicester during the January transfer window despite his slow start to life at the club.

The 21-year-old joined the club from Manchester City for £25m in August, but has scored just once and made only two Premier League starts.

Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr said he expected both Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa, who is also struggling to get into the Leicester team, to leave the King Power Stadium.

However, Puel dismissed those suggestions, saying: “We don’t know about what the national trainer said.

“We will see. We have discussions with different players. For example, Iheanacho is a young player, arrived this season, and he will stay with us.

“Iheanacho is a young player, he signed this season with us and we have to develop him. I hope he can have more game time in the second half of the season.

“Yes, for Iheanacho there has been a lot of speculation. He is a young player who arrives in a good team where there is competition and he needs to keep working and improve.”