Leave me alone, Abia deputy gov begs detractors

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—ABIA State Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, said he has uncovered plans by his political detractors to flood the state with posters announcing him as the PDP governorship candidate in 2023 election.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Obasi Onwuka, the deputy governor disclosed that he has not commissioned any individual or group to post bills for him over any political position in 2023 and warned those behind the wicked plot to desist.

He explained that as a deputy governor, he remains committed to supporting his boss, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, in the governance of the state and fulfillment of electoral promises made to the people of Abia state during the electioneering campaigns that brought them to power.

Oko Chukwu further stated that as the chairman of the Abia State Internally Generated Revenue Council and Boundary committee, he is working in liaison with relevant agencies and bodies to ensure that the State’s IGR is significantly improved and various boundary issues concerning the state are amicably resolved in the interest of the state

“As deputy governor, I do not need any distractions as my focus, loyalty, support and commitment is to my boss and Governor of Abia state .His covenant with Abia people remains undiluted and unshakable. As a man of outstanding and tested integrity, I have no room for any compromise.

“Therefore, anybody or group doing anything in any form with a view to blackmailing the Deputy Governor or create disaffection between the Governor and his Deputy is mischievous and will fail woefully. If there is anything that the Deputy Governor is seriously concerned about now, it is the success of the present administration under the leadership of Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu his boss, which will provide the pedestal for his reelection come 2019.”

The deputy governor advised those behind the plot and their sponsors to channel their energies to support the present administration to take Abia to greater heights, and added that only God gives power and authority to whom He desires.