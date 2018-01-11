LASU has been transformed, staff, students say – Fagbohun

Lagos – Members of staff and students of the Lagos State University (LASU) said on Thursday that the institution had experienced positive changes in the first two years of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, in office.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State appointed Fagbohun as eighth substantive Vice-Chancellor of LASU on Jan. 6, 2016 and inaugurated him on Jan. 11, 2016.

Fagbohun, a professor of Environmental Law, was appointed following Ambode’s approval of five-year single-term tenure for all helmsmen of the state-owned tertiary institutions.

Fagbohun’s appointment also followed the expiration of the tenure of Prof. John Oladapo Obafunwa, the seventh substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution on Oct. 31, 2015, after which Prof. Fidelis Njokanma, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) held office as Acting Vice-Chancellor.

Mr Saheed Oseni, Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), LASU Chapter, told NAN that several segments of the institution had to a large extent, experienced transformation within the last two years.

Oseni said although there were ups and downs which were humanly inevitable, the incumbent vice-chancellor’s administration was quite commendable .

He, however, urged Fagbohun not to rest on his oars, but to initiate policies that would bring more smiles to the workers’ faces because the end justifies the means .

“To a large extent, things have been transformed in LASU within the last two years; but the vice-chancellor must endeavour to do more because it is not the beginning that matters, but the end.

“He must also ensure that all pending contentious issues are resolved amicably, while the rule of law must be upheld to the letter while making sure that no party within the system is unjustly treated, ” he said.

Mr Samuel Olalere, President of LASU Students Union (LASUSU) said that the university was not what it used to be, because it had seen a lot of progress.

Olalere said the students community was pleased with the current administration and its system because the atmosphere in the campus had been relatively serene.

“This is my fourth year in LASU and I would not have been involved in students unionism if it was the LASU of then.

“But because things have really changed under Prof. Fagbohun, and we are enjoying peace, that is why I am now a student union leader,” he said.

Olalere, however, urged Fagbohun to continue to maintain the peace enjoyed within the university community and to ensure that the LASU brand was incomparable globally.

Mr Adekoya Martins, the University Spokesman, said that LASU had witnessed tremendous improvement in all facets within the last two years, compared to its 35 years of existence.

Martins said that Fagbohun’s achievements so far hinged on the Lagos State Government’s support and funding, to ensure that all roads in the institution are in good shape and to ensure the community was well lit.

“Other infrastructure being put in place, aside beautifying the entire university environment, include installation of a new generator at the Faculty of Arts, renovation of some classrooms and the university’s Iba road entrance,” he said.

According to him, the restoration of peace in the university has ensured uninterrupted academic calendar within the period.

“Staff, within the two years administration, got their outstanding and due promotion; and no staff duly qualified was denied promotion, while the end of the year package was improved upon,” he said.

Martins said the Open and Distance Learning and Research Institute (ODLRI) established to replace the LASU External system which was recently phased out was recently approved by National Universities Commission. (NAN)