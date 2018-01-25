Lassa fever: Atiku calls for emergency call desks at health facilities

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has advised the Federal Government to establish emergency call desks at strategic health facilities to address the rampaging Lassa fever in the country.

Abubakar in a statement issued by his Media Office on Thursday in Abuja also advised government to ramp up on the sensitisation of the public about the disease.

“It is equally important that government partners with the private sector and medical research institutions towards ensuring that vaccines are formulated.

“They should partner to come out with vaccines that can combat and eventually wipe out some perennial diseases inclusive of Lassa fever which recurrence pose a threat to our public health,” he said.

Abubakar advised that every household should endeavour to be enlightened about the disease and how to prevent it.

He warned that the fatality figure on the trail of the outbreak of Lassa fever was becoming alarming, as the disease was spreading across states.

Recent media reports indicated that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 16 fatalities and 107 suspected cases of Lassa fever infection.

The report also indicated that the disease had spread to 10 states.

Abubakar, however, sympathised with families who were victims of the outbreak of the disease.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome the “fangs of the outbreak just like it did with the dreaded Ebola outbreak.

“The resurgence of the Lassa fever is unfortunate and it is saddening that some families have lost dear ones to the recent outbreak of the disease,” he said.

Abubakar applauded the efforts of health workers in stemming the scourge of the disease.

He noted that they were like soldiers waging a war in which unfortunately some died in trying to save the lives of others.

“Our health workers who are in the front line of viral and microbial attacks are deserving of our support and recognition.”

He paid tributes to Drs Abel Sunday Udo, Ali Felix and Idowu Ahmed as well other health workers who were infected and died in the course of treating Lassa fever patients in Ebonyi and Kogi states.