Lanre Adisa announced Jury President for Pitcher Awards

CHINI Productions, organizers of the Pitcher Awards and Cannes Lions Official Festival representative in Nigeria, has announced Lanre Adisa, Managing Director, Noah’s Ark as the Jury President for the Heritage category of the Pitcher Awards.

Other members of the jury will be announced soon, they will judge entries in Film, Audio, Print, Branded Content, Design and Outdoor including installations and activations.

According to Nnamdi Ndu, Managing Director of CHINI Productions, “Lanre has been a partner in championing the growth of creativity in Nigeria. As a 3-time creative jury president of the Young Lions Competition in Nigeria we have experienced the energy, passion and expertise that he brings to the jury room and trust that he will bring the same level of excellence and diligence in judging the Pitcher Awards.”