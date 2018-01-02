Lai Mohammed mourns ex Village Headmaster producer, Oloyede

Abuja – The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has described the death of former “Village Headmaster” Producer, Chief Tunde Oloyede, as a big blow to the Creative Industry.



In a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, the Minister said Oloyede’s demise had robbed the nation’s Creative Industry of “a great icon, a creative genius and a passionate advocate of the industry”‘.

In the statement signed by his Special Adviser, Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Minister said that Oleyede’s death was a big loss to the nation in general.

He said while Oloyede was a man of many parts, he stood out for his legendary role in the production of the TV drama series, Village Headmaster, which for a long time enraptured Nigerians.

“Oloyede was a key player in the timeless and evergreen Village Headmaster.

“The industry and the nation remain grateful to him and the others who made the TV series a household name in its time, and even now.

“As a notable producer and a former President of the Independent Television Producers Association of Nigeria, Oloyede helped to pave the way for the emergence and success of today’s Nollywood.

“The industry will remain eternally grateful to him,” Mohammed said.

The Minister said the best tribute that could be paid to Oloyede was for the industry practitioners to dedicate themselves to “a life of excellence, creativity and hard work”.

He noted that those qualities made Oloyede to excel in his chosen career and brought him accolades in his

lifetime and after his demise.

He prayed that God would give strength and succour to the family of the deceased, and also grant them the fortitude to bear their irreparable loss.

The Minister also prayed God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed.

The aged 70, the ace producer was said to have died in December in his sleep at his residence in Festac Town, Lagos.

A relative of the deceased, Adeola Agoro, confirmed his death via a Facebook post on Dec. 18, 2017.‎

His friends and associates also shared the news of his death on social media.

He was the producer/director of popular TV drama series, Tightrope, and produced 364 episodes of the TV series.